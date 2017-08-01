The Pirates cruise to a perfect 5-0 record after thrashing the Blazers

Published 5:40 PM, August 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum of the Philippines Pirates continue to dominate and show they are a tough contender in the Season 93 of the NCAA as they manhandled the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 98-55, on Tuesday, August 1 at the Flying V Center in San Juan.

With the astonishing win, the Pirates cruised to a perfect 5-0 record while the Blazers fell to their 3rd straight loss with a 1-3 card.

Jaycee Marcelino contributed most with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and proved to be effective on the offensive side as he shot 7-of-9 field goal attempts.

CJ Perez added more fire power as usual with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals.

The Pirates started strong and finished stronger as the boys of coach Topex Robinson rallied to achieve an impressive 47-21 lead.

The Intramuros-based squad kept the fire burning and led by as much as 46 points.

Meanwhile, the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights bounced back from their loss against rivals San Beda Manila Red Lions last week and topped on the Arellano University Chiefs for a 82-75 win in Game 2 of the triple-header.

Skipper Rey Nambatac had 15 points, 12 rebounds to go with 5 assists and two steals to lift the Knights in a 2-3 card.

Arellano, on the other hand, ended with a 2-3 record after losing for the second consecutive time. – Rappler.com