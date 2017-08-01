The Perps avoid a late collapse to secure the victory

Published 6:51 PM, August 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite lacking fire power in the last quarter, the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas still managed to hang onto the win against the San Sebastian College Recoletos Golden Stags in a 68-65 thriller on Tuesday, August 1 at the Flying V Center.

The Stags trailed all throughout the match but fought and persevered, going on a crucial 9-3 run with two minutes remaining in the game.

Allyn Bulanadi shot a clutch 3-pointer with 8.8 ticks left to cut the lead to 3 but it wasn’t enough to bring the victory home.

Genmar Ylagan topscored with 15 points, 3 rebounds and two assists while Prince Eze helped the squad as he had a double-double of 12 markers and 13 boards.

Eze also showcased his dominance over their opponent as he connected a two-handed slam in the second period to lift Perps’ lead to 26-19.

RK Ilagan pushed hard to connect a triple and cut the Perps’ advantage to 4 points. The Stags managed to hold on and end the third period, 44-49, but failed to keep the momentum running until the end.

San Sebastian’s Michael Calisaan led his team with 14 points and 8 rebounds as Ryan Costelo gave 13 points and 3 boards. – Rappler.com