The Blazers improve to a 2-4 record while the Generals hold on to a 3-2 card

Published 7:16 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde Blazers finally claimed a spot in the winners’ column as they battered the Mapua University Cardinals, 74-69, in the NCAA Season 93 on Tuesday, August 8, at the Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Blazers ended a 4-game slide as they managed to lift their card, 2-4.

Edward Dixon and JJ Domingo contributed when the team needed it most as they helped CSB convert things into their favor.

The squad was down 61-52 but both players acted their heroics including Dixon’s trey to put the Blazers ahead, 65-64, that sealed the deal for the Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals overcame a late-game breakdown to thump the Arellano University Chiefs, 85-79.

The Generals took a solo 3rd place in the standings with a 3-2 record while Arellano fell to its 4th loss against two wins.

EAC successfully took a 7-0 run with 3:55 remaining on the clock including Jerome Garcia who contributed a trey and poured all his 13 points in the second half.

Sydney Onwubere led the Generals with 17 points to go along with 14 boards and 3 blocks.

Kent Salado – who tried to put things in favor of Arellano in the last quarter with two consecutive baskets – top scored with 24 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. – Rappler.com