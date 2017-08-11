San Sebastian makes it an even 3-3 record while San Beda improves to a 6-1 card

Published 4:28 PM, August 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The San Sebastian College Recoletos Golden Stags were unstoppable in the last quarter, sealing the deal with a 13-0 run to crush the College of St. Benilde Blazers in a 101-71 outing in the NCAA Season 93 on Friday, August 11 at the Flying V Center in San Juan.

Mike Calisaan exploded in the 4th period as he led the Golden Stags with back-to-back points including a trey to achieve a 34-point advantage.

The Pampanga-native Calisaan had 20 points and 6 rebounds that lifted San Sebastian to even their record, 3-3.

The Blazers were down by only 7 points at the end of the first period but the Golden Stags successfully dismantled their offense, allowing them to score only 14 points at halftime.

It was a highly physical game overall as the Golden Stags gave away 10 fouls while the Blazers had 5 in the 3rd quarter alone.

San Sebastian also took the highest output in Season 93 and also became the first team in the tourney to score beyond 100 points.

Meanwhile, the San Beda Manila Red Lions cruised to their 5th consecutive win as they clobbered the hapless Mapua University Cardinals in a 66-55 victory.

Despite Robert Bolick’s inability to perform at his best due to a stomach illness last Tuesday, veteran players in the likes of Jayvee Mocon, Donald Tankoua and Davon Potts provided the offensive power that the Red Lions needed.

The reigning NCAA champs Red Lions sharpened their claws early in the game and hurt the Cardinals with a huge 22-6 lead and also led by as much as 25 points in the entire game.

However, Mapua tried to put things in their favor and trimmed the advantage to 9 points with less than 2 minutes left in the game.

Tankoua led the Red Lions with a double-double of 11 points, 16 rebounds as Mocon chipped in 10 markers and 6 boards.

Christian Bunag top scored for Mapua with 20 markers and 18 rebounds.

The Cardinals also played without key player Andoy Estrella, who is out for 3 weeks because of an MCL injury. – Rappler.com