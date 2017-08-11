Letran holds on to a 4-3 record while the Perps suffers its 4th loss against two wins

Published 6:52 PM, August 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Bong Quinto saved the day for the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights as he connected the go-ahead shot with 12.6 seconds remaining to steal the win away from the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas in a 63-61 thriller on Friday, August 11.

Jonathan Yuhico drained a triple to give the Altas a 5-point advantage in the last period but sharpshooter JP Calvo answered with a trey with less than two minutes to tie the game, 61-all.

Letran's late-game surge – powered by good offense and ball movement – sealed the deal for the Intramuros-based squad as both teams had difficulty in gaining composure.

Quinto also contributed 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists while Rey Nambatac and Derrick Balanza added 12 apiece.

Prince Eze, on the other hand, helped Perpetual with a double-double of 18 points and 16 boards as Gab Dagangon and Genmar Ilagan had 10 and 7 markers, respectively.

Letran managed to continue their winning streak to 3 games and improved with a 4-3 record while the Perps crashed to its 4th loss against two victories. – Rappler.com