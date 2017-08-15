The Heavy Bombers make it even with a 3-3 record while the Altas improve to a 3-4 card

Published 4:27 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers showed complete dominance as they defeated the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 77-48, in NCAA Season 93 on Tuesday, August 15, at the Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Heavy Bombers came prepared, dominating the offensive glass to clinch an early 28-16 lead in the second quarter.

Jed Mendoza provided more power to his squad with a solo 5-0 run for a 27-point lead, 53-26, in the second half.

John Grospe led JRU with 19 points and 5 rebounds.

With the victory, the Heavy Bombers now have a 3-3 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas snapped their losing streak, securing a 68-59 win over the Arellano University Chiefs.

Towering Prince Eze carried the Altas to their 3rd win against 4 losses, behind his huge 23 points and 21 rebounds.

GJ Ylagan and Gab Danganon also worked wonders for Perpetual as the dynamic duo scored 15 points in the 4th quarter to seal the deal for the Altas.

Ylagan had 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Dagangon put up 10 markers and 6 boards.

In a losing effort, Kent Salado spearheaded the Chiefs with 14 points and 5 assists as EAC fell to its 4th straight loss with a 2-5 card. – Rappler.com