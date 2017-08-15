Letran Knights survive San Sebastian Stags in OT thriller
MANILA, Philippines – The Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights defeated the San Sebastian College Recoletos Golden Stags, 79-75, in the NCAA Season 93 on Tuesday, August 15, at the Flying V Center.
With less than two minutes remaining, playmaker JP Calvo’s freebies provided Letran with the advantage they needed, 77-75.
Calvo, apparently not confident with the two-point lead, stole the ball away from San Sebastian and fired off another basket, giving the Knights a win and now a 5-3 record.
Rey Nambatac contributed the most with a double-double of 23 points and 14 boards while Calvo had 12 markers and 8 dishes.
Letran rallied onto their 4th straight win. Meanwhile, the Golden Stags dropped to a 3-4 card. – Rappler.com