Golden Tigresses ‘the team to beat’ in UAAP 79 – ADU coach

With their Thailand training set in stone, the Tigresses are out to prove that UST is one of the teams to beat in UAAP 79

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden Tigresses are all set to commence a new chapter for University of Santo Tomas (UST) volleyball as they aim to snap the school’s Final Four drought in the UAAP Women's Volleyball Tournament.

Joining the pack of other UAAP teams training abroad seemed to be the perfect first step.

According to a report shared by the UST Women’s Volleyball Team page, the Tigresses now buckle up for an international boot camp in Thailand as part of the team’s build up for the 79th season.

It was previously reported that the NU Lady Bulldogs traveled to Japan for a 12-day training camp last November, while the UP Lady Maroons are also set to arrive in the Land of the Rising Sun next month. The Ateneo Lady Eagles, on the other hand, planned to hold two separate camps in Thailand and Japan.

With their Thailand training officially earning a go signal, the Tigresses are out to prove that they simply won’t be overlooked this season.

Overlooked no more

Newly appointed Adamson head coach Airess Padda believes that UST might be her team’s toughest competitor for the title.

“From what I have seen, I feel [that] UST will be the team to beat this coming season,” shared Padda.

“Their players are competing at a higher level, they have a solid team, and they have a good coach.”

Following last season’s UAAP exit, the Golden Tigresses made the latter part of the year count by gaining quality exposure in various volleyball leagues.

The Espana squad ended the 13th Shakey’s V-League Reinforced Conference on a high note after clinching a semis spot. Skipper EJ Laure and Cherry Rondina bagged tons of experience – and a championship – under their belts after playing in the finals of the Philippine Super Liga Grand Prix. Key players Chloe Cortez and Ria Meneses likewise spent the off-season parading with their own PSL teams.

Now with their lineup intact and coming out with more maturity and experience, the Tigresses hope to spark a good run and ultimately provide a Final Four finish for this year’s host school. – Rappler.com