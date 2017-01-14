When do your favorite UAAP teams play in the first round of this year's volleyball tournament? Check it out

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 79 men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments are set to begin on February 4, Saturday, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum headlined with the NU Lady Bulldogs facing the UE Lady Warriors, followed by the Ateneo Lady Eagles battling against the UST Tigresses.

The following day, the UP Lady Maroons will go up against the new-look Adamson Lady Falcons, followed by a rematch of last year’s final four encounter between the FEU Lady Tamaraws and defending champion DLSU Lady Spikers.

Most match days will take place at the FilOil Arena and Araneta Coliseum. The final two playing dates of the first round will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

One of those play dates - on March 4, Saturday - will feature a rematch between the two teams who faced off in last year’s finals, Ateneo and La Salle.

View the entire schedule below:

– Rappler.com