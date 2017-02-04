The Lady Bulldogs open the season on a high note with a 4 sets victory over the Lady Warriors

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The National University Lady Bulldogs welcomed season 79 on a high note as they overcame the gritty UE Lady Warriors in four sets, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13 on Saturday, February 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UE was off to a great start in the first set, leading 16-9 after the second technical timeout as 19 unforced errors hounded the Lady Bulldogs early on.

Skipper Jaja Santiago anchored her team to bounce back in the second as the Lady Bulldogs capitalized on UE's reception errors. The Lady Warriors cut the deficit to make it 20-23, but NU managed to pull through with Jorelle Singh's back-to-back service aces.

The Lady Bulldogs gained momentum after winning a close 25-23 third set, as they closed out the match in dominating fashion.

"At the end of the day, 4 sets, 5 sets, it's still a win," said NU head coach Roger Gorayeb. While dropping the first set served as a test of character for Gorayeb's squad, the shotcaller believes they have a bigger challenge come Wednesday.

"We have a very hard game on Wednesday. Confidence level ng Ateneo, mataas 'yan. Paghahandaan namin 'yan."

(We have a very hard game on Wednesday. Ateneo's confidence level is high, so we have to be ready for that.)

Santiago finished with a team-high 21 points, while Singh contributed 12 markers on the board.

Meanwhile, team captain Shaya Adorador put up 21 points for the Lady Warriors, who now drops to 0-1.

Scores:

NU (3): Santiago 21, Singh 12, Sato 11, Urdas 11, Paran 8, Nabor 5, Doromal 1

UE (1): Adorador 21, Mendrez 11, Abil 10, Baliton 6, Alcayde 5, Rodriguez 1

– Rappler.com