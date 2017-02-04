The new look Lady Eagles capitalize on UST's 8 unforced errors in the second set to earn the victory

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Ateneo Lady Eagles commenced their season 79 campaign with a straight set victory over UST, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 on Saturday, February 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jhoana Maraguinot had a solid 15-point performance, while Michelle Morente and Kat Tolentino added 9 and 8 respectively for the Lady Eagles.

The season 78 runners-up kept the Golden Tigresses at bay, capitalizing on the Espana squad's 8 unforced errors in the second set.

UST crawled back soon after the second technical timeout as they cut the deficit to make it 18-19. The Tigresses failed to power through in the endgame after a failed challenge for check ball as well as an Ateneo service ace broke their momentum.

EJ Laure put up a game-high 17 markers for the Tigresses, while skipper Sisi Rondina contributed 10 points.

The Lady Eagles, who are entering the season sans key players Alyssa Valdez, Amy Ahomiro, and Mae Tajima, will next face Jaja Santiago and the Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, February 8.

Scores:

ADMU (3): Maraguinot 15, Morente 9, Tolentino 8, De Leon 7, Morado 5, Madayag 5, Gequillana 1

UST (0): Laure 17, Rondina 10, Cortez 4, Meneses 3, Lastimosa 3, Viray 2, Sandoval 2, Bicar 2, Palec 1. – Rappler.com