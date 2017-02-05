Last season's semi-finalists make quick work of the Adamson Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The University of the Philippines Lady Maroons made quick work of the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18 on Sunday, February 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Up 24-11 in the second set, the season 78 semi-finalists obtained a 13-point cushion as they capitalized on the Lady Falcons' faulty reception coupled with 9 unforced errors.

Kathy Bersola and Diana Carlos contributed 11 apiece for UP, while reigning Rookie of the Year Isa Molde had 10 points.

The Lady Maroons, who entered the match sans graduating libero Princess Gaiser, likewise provided solid blocking to keep Adamson at bay and run away with a comfortable lead.

Gaiser, who is still recovering from back injury and is expected to be out indefinitely, was replaced by sophomore spiker Justine Dorog.

Bernadette Flora led the way for the Lady Falcons, putting up 9 markers on the board.

Scores:

UP (3): Bersola 11, Carlos 11, Molde 10, Tiamzon 9, Buitre 5, Estranero 4

Adamson (0): Flora 9, Galanza 6, Dacoron 4, Momo 4, Uy 3, Joaquin 2, Caole 1. – Rappler.com