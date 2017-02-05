The defending champions get challenged in each set, but hold on late to secure the straight sets win

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The De La Salle University Lady Spikers opened their title-retention bid in the UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament with a 3-set sweep of the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 29-27, 25-22, 25-23, on Sunday, February 5, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

Despite no longer having veterans Mika Reyes, Cyd Demecillo, and Ara Galang, La Salle defeated an FEU team which it took down in last season’s Final Four, although the Lady Tamaraws gave the defending champions a challenge in each set.

Mary Joy Baron led La Salle with 15 points while last season’s Finals MVP Kim Dy added 11. Veteran Kim Fajardo recorded 35 excellent sets in the first game of her last playing year.

Bernadeth Pons led FEU with 12 points. No other Lady Tamaraw scored in double-figures. In what was a close game, FEU’s 38 errors compared to La Salle’s 30 played a major role in determining the outcome.

The first set was back and forth, with both teams tying at 27 after a Baron score. Toni Basas’ error gave DLSU the one-point edge, and the Lady Spikers capitalized thanks to a Baron service ace.

After Baron and Dy helped seal the second set for La Salle, FEU raced off to a quick start in the third set. DLSU, however, rallied, and tied the set at 22-all.

A cross-court kill by Dy and error from Pons then gave the Lady Spikers a two-point edge. After Dy converted an error, FEU returned the favor by hitting the net, awarding La Salle with the match point. – Rappler.com