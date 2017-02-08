The Lady Tams get their first win of the season by sweeping the Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws grounded a young Adamson core as they defeated the Lady Falcons in straight sets, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16, on Wednesday, February 8, at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Adamson team captain Jema Galanza and Joy Dacoron provided a spark on the floor late in the second set as their team cut a double-digit deficit to make it 18-23.

The Lady Falcons managed to catch up on offense after putting up 12 excellent attack points on the board, but eventually gave away 7 markers due to unforced errors.

Remy Palma was named best player of the game as she contributed 13 points with 7 excellent spikes as well as 4 blocks for the UAAP Season 78 semifinalists.

Meanwhile, the trio of Palma, Bernadeth Pons, and Chin Basas outscored the whole Adamson bench, 25-22 on attacks.

Bernadette Flora led the way for the Lady Falcons with 9 markers, while skipper Galanza added 8.

Scores:

FEU (3): Pons 15, Palma 13, Basas 9, Cayuna 8, Villareal 4, Guino-o 3

Adamson (0): Flora 9, Galanza 8, Dacoron 3, Dahab 2, Caole 2, Uy 2, Joaquin 2, Momo 1

