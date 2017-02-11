The Lady Maroons take a share of the UAAP lead alongside the NU Lady Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The University of the Philippines Lady Maroons extend their UAAP win streak by escaping the gritty University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 on Saturday, February 11 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

UP hopped on a fast start to create a 7-point cushion in the opening set sans sophomore spiker Isa Molde. The Lady Warriors meanwhile kept it close in the second set by leading 23-20 through efficient net defense as seen in the team's 14 excellent blocks.



Tots Carlos sparked the comeback for the Katipunan squad, scoring 4 straight points through off the block hits to clinch the tiebreaker.

“‘Yun ang hinahanap-hanap ng mga coaches eh, ‘yung medyo pressured nang onti pero nakaka-respond. I’m happy with the win,” said UP head coach Jerry Yee when asked about his team’s second set rally.

(That's what the coaches like to see, when their players respond to pressure. I'm happy with the win.)

Carlos finished with a game-high 18 points, while Marian Buitre and Nicole Tiamzon contributed 14 and 10 respectively.

Molde, who only saw playing time in the middle of the second set, had 3 markers for the Lady Maroons.

"Isa [Molde] was overworked, so I was trying to give her rest," shared Yee.

Meanwhile, skipper Shaya Adorador and Mary Anne Mendrez put up 8 markers apiece for the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Maroons now take a piece of the lead in the Women's Volleyball tournament alongside the National University Lady Bulldogs.

Scores:



UP (3): Carlos 18, Buitre 14, Tiamzon 10, Bersola 8, Molde 3

UE(0): Adorador 8, Mendrez 8, Abil 7, Rodriguez 7, Baliton 4, Alcayde 4, Catindig 1

– Rappler.com