The Lady Spikers are now 2-0 after overcoming the Golden Tigresses

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The De La Salle University Lady Spikers bounced back from a second set loss to overcome the University of Santo Tomas in four sets, 25-23, 16-25, 25-14, 25-22 on Saturday, February 11 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The defending champions capitalized on UST’s reception errors in the opening set, gaining five quick points to help wrap the game up with only a two-point lead.

The Tigresses, anchored by last year’s skipper EJ Laure, turned things around in the second set as they outscored DLSU 13-4 on attacks. The Taft squad was quick to bounce back in the third through a solid defensive wall manifested in four excellent blocks.

"Makikita mo kung paano kumapit ang team kapag nasa crucial stage na," said DLSU head coach Ramil de Jesus after the game.

"'Yung core namin from last year talaga nawala. Sa ngayon, marami pa kaming aayusin," De Jesus closed.

(You'll see how a team remains intact when it's the crucial stage already. Our core players from last year have graduated. Right now, we have a lot of things to work on.)

Reigning Finals MVP Kim Dy listed a game-high 16 points with 11 excellent spikes and 5 blocks for La Salle. She got ample support from Ernestine Tiamzon and Majoy Baron, who had 14 and 10 markers respectively.

Laure and team captain Cherry Rondina carried UST with 13 markers apiece, while Dominique Pacres and Marivic Meneses both contributed 10.

With the victory, the Lady Spikers now take part of a three-way tie with the National University Lady Bulldogs and the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons for the top spot.

Scores:

DLSU (3): Dy 16, Tiamzon 14, Baron 10, Fajardo 8, Cheng 5, Ogunsanya 5, Luna 1

UST(1): Laure 13, Rondina 13, Pacres 10, Meneses 10, Cortez 6, Viray 5, Lastimosa 3, Palec 1. – Rappler.com