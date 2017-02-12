Jaja Santiago leads her team with 15 points as National University moves to 3-0 on the season

MANILA, Philippines - The National University Lady Bulldogs continued their hot streak to start the season by taking down the resilient Adamson Lady Falcons in straight sets, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 on Sunday, February 12 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Adamson hopped on a strong start, keeping pace with their foes until after the first technical timeout through active floor defense. NU started to pull away at the 12-10 mark as the Lady Falcons' unforced errors, which totaled to 14, started to build up.

The San Marcelino squad continued to push their rivals to their limits, gaining a 3-point cushion late in the second set after consecutive hits from team captain Jema Galanza.

The veteran Lady Bulldogs, who got outscored 11-14 in attacks, regained a 23-22 lead following a net violation committed by Joy Dacoron.

Jaja Santiago led her team to its third straight victory with 15 points coupled with 5 excellent attacks, 3 blocks as well as 7 service aces.

Santiago and the Lady Bulldogs will next face defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers next Sunday, February 19. – Rappler.com