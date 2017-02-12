Ateneo wins despite the absence of head coach Tai Bundit, who flew back to Thailand due to the death of his father-in-law

MANILA, Philippines - The Ateneo Lady Eagles closed out a tough game against the spirited FEU Lady Tamaraws in 5 sets, 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 15-11 on Sunday, February 12 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Ateneo capped a deadlock-filled opening set on an 8-2 run, outscoring their foes 17-9 on attacks. Michelle Morente and Bea de Leon combined for 10 markers early on for the Lady Eagles, who displayed balanced offense to claim their second victory.

The Morayta squad refused to back down as they clinched the second set tiebreaker, capitalizing on the Lady Eagles' faulty reception as well as 11 unforced errors.

Down two sets, the Lady Eagles turned things around in the fourth as back-to-back down-the-line hits from Michelle Morente extended the match to a deciding set.

Kim Gequillana, who ended the match with a service ace, had 9 points, 4 attacks as well as 5 service points off the bench.

The Ateneo Lady Eagles missed the services of head coach Tai Bundit, who flew back to Thailand due to the passing of his father-in-law.

Assistant coach Sherwin Meneses took over as the main shotcaller for the Lady Eagles, who now moves to a 2-1 slate.

The Katipunan squad will next face the Adamson Lady Falcons on Saturday, February 18. – Rappler.com