The Golden Tigresses win their first game of the season, sending the Lady Warriors to a 0-3 start

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses successfully made a mark in the win column of the UAAP Women's Volleyball tournament by routing the University of the East Lady Warriors in straight sets, 25-9, 25-22, 25-23 on Wednesday, February 15 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The Tigresses commenced the match in dominating fashion, catapulting on an early 19-3 lead as their foes registered only 1 excellent attack to go with 8 unforced errors.

The Lady Warriors provided a better showing in both offense and defense in the second as a late rally, sparked by back-to-back service aces from Laizah Bendong, tied the game at 22.

Spiker EJ Laure anchored her team in clutch time, scoring three consecutive hits to hand UST a two-game cushion.

Despite the win, head coach Kungfu Reyes says the lack of leadership has become an early challenge for the Tigresses this season.

"'Yun 'yung missing link namin [leadership]. Kapag matatalo na, walang gustong mag-command," shared Reyes.

(Leadership is our missing link this season. When we're behind, nobody wants to step up.)

The duo of skipper Cherry Rondina and Laure combined for 24 points, while Marivic Meneses finished with 13 markers for UST.

Meanwhile, Mary Anne Mendrez and Jasmine Alcayde contributed 6 apiece for the Lady Warriors.

With the victory, the Espana squad now moves to a 1-2 slate, while the Lady Warriors remain winless at 0-3.

Scores:

UST (3): Meneses 13, Laure 12, Rondina 12, Lastimosa 5, Cortez 4, Bicar 2, Viray 1, Pacres 1

UE (0): Mendrez 6, Alcayde 6, Abil 4, Sta. Maria 4, Bendong 4, Dacaymat 3, Rodriguez 2, Catindig 1, Adorador 1. – Rappler.com