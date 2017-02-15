With the win, UP now claims a share of lead for the top spot alongside the National University Lady Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The University of the Philippines Lady Maroons weathered the tough De La Salle University Lady Spikers to earn a straight set victory, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19 on Wednesday, February 15 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

After a hot 12-4 start in the opening set, the Lady Maroons had to rally early in the second to keep pace, outscoring the defending champions 16-8 on attacks.

"Alam namin na this year, 6 teams ang pantay-pantay. So malaking bagay na nakakuha kami ng panalo," said UP assistant coach Rald Ricafort.

(We know that this year, there are 6 teams that are almost equal. It's a good thing we got this win.)

Nicole Tiamzon provided the spark for the Lady Maroons as she finished with 16 points from 16 excellent attacks. She got ample help from Tots Carlos and Marian Buitre, who added 11 and 8 markers respectively.

Meanwhile, Kim Dy and Majoy Baron put up 9 markers apiece for the Lady Spikers, who now drop to 2-1.

With the win, UP now claims a share of lead for the top spot alongside the National University Lady Bulldogs.

Scores:

UP (3): Tiamzon 16, Carlos 11, Buitre 8, Bersola 6, Molde 6, Estranero 3

DLSU (0): Baron 9, Dy 9, Ogunsanya 6, Tiamzon 5, Cheng 3, Fajardo 3, Layug 2

– Rappler.com