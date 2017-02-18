UE comes back from a 0-2 hole to win the third set but falls to FEU in the fourth

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws bounced back from a grueling 5-set loss as they survived a late rally from the University of the East Lady Warriors in 4, 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-11 on Saturday, February 18 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Down two sets, the Lady Warriors refused to go down quietly as they clinched the third set tiebreaker, 27-25, following a check ball attained by skipper Shaya Adorador.

The Lady Tamaraws, who listed 13 unforced errors in the previous set, then embarked on a fast 12-4 start in the fourth to close off the match in dominating fashion.

“Breaks of the game lang,” said FEU head coach Shaq delos Santos regarding his team’s third set loss. “Syempre, hindi okay sa amin. Pero good thing, natututo kami sa mga pagkakamali namin, at may chance kaming maitama.”

(It’s just the breaks of the game. Of course it’s not okay. But the good thing about it is that we learn from our mistakes, and we have the chance to correct them.)

Bernadeth Pons paced her team with 17 points from 16 excellent spikes, while Jerrili Malabanan added 15.

Meanwhile, Adorador led all UE scorers with 12 markers, while Mary Anne Mendrez contributed 10 for the Lady Warriors, who got outscored in attacks 29-44.

With the win, the Lady Tams now move to a 2-2 slate, while the Lady Warriors have yet to enter the win column at 0-4.

FEU will next face the National University Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, February 25.

Scores:

FEU (3): Pons 17, Malabanan 15, Palma 9, Guino-o 8, Villareal 5, Cayuna 4, Negrito 1

UE (1): Adorador 12, Mendrez 10, Abil 6, Rodriguez 4, Alcayde 3, Dacaymat 2, Catindig 1, Baliton 1, Sta. Maria 1. – Rappler.com