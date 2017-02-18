Ateneo moves to 3-1 while the Lady Falcons drop to 0-4

MANILA, Philippines - The Ateneo Lady Eagles added another game to their win streak after grounding the Adamson Lady Falcons in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 on Saturday, February 18 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Falcons kept pace early in the opening set through efficient net defense manifested in solid blocking. The San Marcelino-based squad, however, could not contain their unforced errors as they handed 9 straight points to Ateneo for a head start in the match.

Following the straight set victory, Ateneo stays put at the upper half of the standings with a 3-1 record, while the Lady Falcons remain winless at 0-4.

The Lady Eagles, who are still missing the services of head coach Tai Bundit, will next face the University of the East Lady Warriors on Wednesday, February 22. – Rappler.com