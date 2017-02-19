The UP Lady Maroons are now 4-0 to start Season 79 after a hard-fought win over the Golden Tigresses

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)- The University of the Philippines Lady Maroons officially move to 4-0 as they survived the resilient UST Golden Tigresses in 4 sets, 25-22, 25-22, 29-31, 25-19 on Sunday, February 19 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The two squads battled it out in the opening set, with UST up 20-18 after the second technical timeout. The Tigresses' unforced as well as miscommunication errors, which totaled at 11, cost them a few points in the final seconds - giving the Lady Maroons a head start in the match.

Down two sets, the Tigresses came alive in the third after forcing a tiebreaker against the Lady Maroons, whom they outscored 18-11 in attacks. UP gained 4 match points in the game, but failed to follow through as UST handed them their first set loss this season.

The league-leading Lady Maroons bounced back in the fourth, pulling away with a 21-15 lead to close off the match.

“Maturity talaga ‘yung keyword,” said UP assistant coach Rald Ricafort. “Kung wala ‘yung maturity, ‘yung recovery nila, wala na.”

(Maturity really is the keyword. If they didn’t have the maturity and recovery, we’d lose.)

Ricafort also stressed that the team and coaching staff won’t be dwelling too much on the fact that they finally dropped a set this season. “Ang importante, nakuha namin ‘yung panalo sa dulo.” (It’s important that we got the win in the end.)

Diana Carlos, Isa Molde, and Nicole Tiamzon combined for 45 points for the Lady Maroons, who capitalized on UST's 15 reception errors in the match.

Meanwhile, EJ Laure anchored UST with 18 markers, while Chloe Cortez and Sisi Rondina contributed 12 apiece.

The Diliman squad stay put at the top spot after winning 4 straight, while the Tigresses drop to 1-3.

UP will next face the Ateneo Lady Eagles on Sunday, February 26.

Scores:

UP (3): Carlos 18, Molde 14, Tiamzon 13, Buitre 7, Gannaban 7, Bersola 4, Estranero 3

UST (1): Laure 18, Rondina 12, Cortez 12, Viray 7, Meneses 3, Cabanos 2, Lastimosa 1, Palec 1.

– Rappler.com