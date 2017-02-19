DLSU rebounds from their loss last week as Aduke Ogunsanya scores 11 points on 6 attacks and 5 blocks

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)- The De La Salle University Lady Spikers bounced back from Wednesday's loss as they ended the National University Lady Bulldogs' unbeaten run in straight sets, 29-27, 25-16, 25-21 on Sunday, February 19 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Shaking off an error-laden opening set, the Lady Spikers started to pull away in the second after coming alive in both offense and defense, listing 11 excellent attack points to go with 5 blocks.

Aduke Ogunsanya landed the Player of the Game honors, listing a career-high 11 points from 6 attacks along with 5 blocks.

Ernestine Tiamzon had a game-high 17 points, while Kim Dy added 9 for the Lady Spikers, who now move to a 3-1 slate.

Jaja Santiago put up a team-high 13 markers, while Aiko Urdas had 8 for the Lady Bulldogs, who gave away 14 straight points due to reception errors.

With the win, the defending champs now take part of a three-way tie for the second spot alongside NU and Ateneo.

The Lady Spikers will next face the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday, February 22.

Scores:

DLSU (3): Tiamzon 17, Ogunsanya 11, Dy 9, Baron 7, Cheng 6, Fajardo 5, Luna 1, Cobb 1

NU (0): Santiago 13, Urdas 8, Singh 5, Sato 4, Nabor 1.

- Rappler.com