The defending champions jump out to a hot start and never look back

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The De La Salle University Lady Spikers made quick work of the Adamson Lady Falcons to clinch their second straight victory in three sets, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 on Wednesday, February 22 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Following a huge bounce back victory last Sunday, the defending champions jumped on a hot start, maintaining a double digit cushion late in the opening set as they capitalized on the Lady Falcons’ reception errors, which totaled at 11 throughout the match.

The Lady Spikers continued to dominate both in offense and defense during the second as they listed two excellent blocks as well as 14 attacks compared to Adamson’s 7.

Kim Dy listed a game-high 15 markers with 10 excellent spikes and 2 blocks, while Aduke Ogunsanya had 11 for the Lady Spikers, who dominated in offense 36-14.

Skipper Jema Galanza paced Adamson with 7 points, while Bernadette Flora added 4.

Earning a 4-1 slate, the Taft-based squad now shares the second seed with the Ateneo Lady Eagles, while the Lady Falcons have yet to list a victory at 0-5.

La Salle will next face the UE Lady Warriors on Sunday, February 26.

Scores:

DLSU (3): Dy 15, Ogunsanya 11, Baron 8, Luna 5, Fajardo 5, Tiamzon 5, Cheng 3, Layug 1

ADU (0): Galanza 7, Flora 4, Joaquin 2, Uy 2. – Rappler.com