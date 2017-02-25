Cherry Rondina finishes with a game-high 15 points, including 3 service aces in the win

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)－The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses notched their second victory in UAAP women’s volleyball by defeating the Adamson Lady Falcons in 3 sets, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 on Saturday, February 25 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The Espana-based squad maximized the Lady Falcons’ early struggle with their first ball, gaining 8 fast points through service aces in the opening set. Adamson failed to buck a slow start as 10 unforced errors including crucial net violations continued to hound them in the following set.

Team captain Cherry Rondina finished with 15 points from 11 excellent attacks as well as 3 service points for the Player of the Game honors.

The Tigresses, who listed 14 service aces in the match, likewise saw balanced scoring distribution with 11 players making their mark in the scoreboard.

Jema Galanza had a team-high 7 markers, while Bernadette Flora added 5 for the Lady Falcons, who got outscored 16-31 in attacks.

With the win, UST moves back to the win column at 2-3, while the Lady Falcons remain winless at 0-6.

The Tigresses will next face the NU Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, March 1. Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons will clash with the University of the East Lady Warriors next Sunday, March 5 in search of their first victory.

Scores:

UST (3): Rondina 15, Bicar 6, Laure 6, Lastimosa 5, Palec 4, Meneses 3, Sandoval 3, Francisco 3, Cabanos 3, Cortez 2, Viray 2

ADU (0): Galanza 7, Flora 5, Wanta 2, Matias 1, Dacoron 1, Caole 1, Momo 1, Joaquin 1. – Rappler.com