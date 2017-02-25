The NU Lady Bulldogs refuse to quit despite being down two sets but eventual fall to the FEU Lady Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws’ arduous preparation to contain Jaja Santiago and the Lady Bulldogs proved fruitful as they handed NU its second loss, 25-20, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20 on Saturday, February 25 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Wanting to capitalize on their foes’ reception errors, the Lady Tamaraws worked on services prior to the game. It was their floor defense, however, that proved to be an essential turning point as they managed to convert 26 attacks in the first two sets as compared to NU’s 15.

Down two sets, the Lady Bulldogs refused to quit as better reception and net defense limited the attacks of their opponents, who also piled up 12 unforced errors in the third.

FEU overcame a 3-9 deficit early in the fourth set through excellent digs as well as better finishes in attacks to eventually pull away with the win.

Toni Rose Basas anchored her team with 20 points from 17 excellent attacks to go with 2 service aces, while Bernadeth Pons added 18 for the Lady Tams, who outscored NU 57-36 in spikes.

Meanwhile, skipper Santiago remained the lone double-digit scorer for the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points from 16 excellent attacks on the board.

With the 4-set victory, both teams now share a win-loss record of 3-2.

The Lady Tamaraws will next face the league-leading UP Lady Maroons on Wednesday, March 1.

Scores:

FEU (3): Basas 20, Pons 18, Malabanan 10, Villareal 7, Palma 7, Cayuna 5, Negrito 2

NU (1): Santiago 20, Singh 7, Sato 5, Urdas 5, Doria 3, Nabor 2, Paran 1. – Rappler.com