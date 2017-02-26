The 6-foot-2 guard is expected to beef up UP in its rebuilding phase

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liano, the UAAP Season 79 juniors basketball MVP, is moving from Junior Maroon to Fighting Maroon as he commits to play college ball for the University of the Philippines.

"It’s official: I’m going to play college basketball for the UP Maroons!" Gomez de Liano said in a statement and in a post on Instagram.

"First of all, I want to say thank you to the UP Management and the coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. I’m very excited to get to work and begin playing with the team, including my brother Javi, so that we can continue the winning culture started by the team last year and make the UP community proud. There’s nowhere to go but UP!"

The 6-foot-2 guard is expected to beef up UP in its rebuilding phase. He averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals for UP.

The Maroons have also signed on coveted collegiate import Bright Akhuetie last month. – Rappler.com