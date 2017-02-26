La Salle stays put at second place with a 5-1 slate, while the Lady Warriors continue to search for their first win at 0-6

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The De La Salle University Lady Spikers clinched their third straight victory by taking down the University of the East Lady Warriors in straight sets, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16 on Sunday, February 26 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Spikers maintained an early 20-14 lead in the opening minutes, outscoring UE 14-9 in attacks while also capitalizing on their foes' 9 unforced errors.

The defending champs, who are also one of the best blocking teams in the first round, continued to dominate in the following sets, registering 37 excellent spikes to go with 6 blocks.

"Hindi pa ako satisfied sa laro ng mga bata, may nakikita pa akong mga unforced errors," said DLSU head coach Ramil de Jesus.

De Jesus likewise noted that the straight set victory will prove to be a huge help for his team's upcoming game against the Lady Eagles.

"Malaking tulong nitong straight set, kasi kahit papaano may paghuhugutan."

(I'm not yet satisfied with how the kids are playing, I'm still seeing unforced errors. But this straight set [win] will be a big help for our momentum.)

Kim Dy listed a game-high 12 points for the Lady Spikers, while Tin Tiamzon added 11.

Mary Anne Mendrez led UE with 9 markers from 8 excellent spikes, while Judith Abil contributed 8.

La Salle will stay put at the second seed with a 5-1 slate, while the Lady Warriors continue to search for their first win at 0-6.

The Lady Spikers will end the first round of elimination by squaring off with perennial rivals Ateneo on Saturday, March 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Scores:

DLSU (3): Dy 12, Tiamzon 11, Baron 8, Ogunsanya 7, Cheng 6, Luna 2, Fajardo 2.

UE (0): Mendrez 9, Abil 8, Adorador 4, Alcayde 3, Baliton 2, Dacaymat 1, Catindig 1.

– Rappler.com