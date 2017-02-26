With the win, the Lady Eagles now move to a 5-1 slate, while the Lady Maroons suffer their first loss at 4-1

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Ateneo Lady Eagles emerged victorious in the Battle of Katipunan as they handed the UP Lady Maroons their first loss, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 on Sunday, February 26 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Eagles quickly hopped on a double-digit cushion in the opening set, gaining 10 fast points through UP's unforced errors.

The Lady Maroons meanwhile bucked a slow start in the following set as they cut the deficit to make it 17-20, but failed to add another mark in the scoreboard as Ateneo pulled away to gain match point.

"Malaking panalo 'to kasi tie sila sa number 1," said Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses.

"Bago mag-La Salle at Ateneo, malaki ang kumpyansa ng mga bata."

(It's a big win because there's a tie for the top spot. Before the La Salle-Ateneo game, the girls will have confidence.)

Bea de Leon and Jho Maraguinot paced Ateneo with 11 markers apiece, while Michelle Morente and Kat Tolentino added 10 and 9 respectively.

Meanwhile, Isa Molde and Diana Carlos both contributed 12 points for the Lady Maroons in their first loss of the season.

With the win, the Lady Eagles now move to a 5-1 slate, while the Lady Maroons settle for 4-1.

Ateneo will next face rivals DLSU Lady Spikers on Saturday, March 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Scores:

ADMU (3): De Leon 11, Maraguinot 11, Morente 10, Tolentino 9, Madayag 6, Morado 6

UP (0): Molde 12, Carlos 12, Tiamzon 4, Estranero 3, Bersola 3, Buitre 3, Layug 2, Gannaban 1. – Rappler.com