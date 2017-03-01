UP loses its second straight game as Nicole Tiamzon goes down with an injury scare

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws handed the University of the Philippines back-to-back losses as they rout the Lady Maroons in 4 sets, 25-17, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19 on Wednesday, March 1 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Tams hopped on a strong offensive start as they established an early lead in the opening set by registering 16 attacks compared to UP's 7. (READ: Pia Cayetano to UP Lady Maroons: 'You shouldn’t be afraid of losing')

The Maroon crowd received a scare late in the second set as Nicole Tiamzon headed back to the dugout after sustaining a right ankle sprain, with her team down 20-23. UP gained motivation following the injury scare as they managed to push the set to a tiebreaker to eventually win it 26-24.

The Morayta-based squad meanwhile earned a 6-point cushion to start the fourth set as they kept the Lady Maroons at bay to wrap up the match.

"Good thing nakaka-recover kami, 'yun ang gusto naming makita," said FEU head coach Shaq delos Santos after the game. (It's a good thing we were able to recover, that's what the coaches want to see.)

Bernadeth Pons put up a game-high 24 points from 22 excellent spikes, while Remy Palma and Toni Rose Basas had 11 apiece for the Lady Tams, who dominated UP in the blocking department, 9-4.

Tots Carlos had a team-high 17 markers, while Isa Molde added 11 for the Lady Maroons.

Meanwhile, Tiamzon is expected to suit up for the next game after sitting out the last two sets as per Lady Maroons team manager Cecile Ronquillo.

Both teams now share a win-loss record of 4-2.

The Lady Tams will next face the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses on Saturday, March 4.

Scores:

FEU (3): Pons 24, Palma 11, Basas 11, Villareal 6, Guino-o 6, Cayuna 5, Malabanan 5, Negrito 1

UP (1): Carlos 17, Molde 11, Sandoval 8, Buitre 8, Gannaban 4, Tiamzon 4, Estranero 2, Bersola 1, Basarte 1. – Rappler.com