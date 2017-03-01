Both squads now share a win-loss slate of 3-3

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)- The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses claimed their third victory of the tournament after taking down National University in 4 sets, 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 on Wednesday, March 1 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Tigresses shook off an opening set loss as they exploded in the attack department in the second, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 8-4 while also capitalizing on their foes' 10 unforced errors.

The Espana-based squad continued to showcase its dominant start in the following sets, pulling away with an 18-8 cushion in the final set to seal the victory.

"Kasi noong first set, parang walang nagdadala, walang nag-uusap sa loob ng court," said EJ Laure after the game. "Pinaalala lang ng coaches namin na kailangan namin mag-enjoy sa loob ng court."

(In the first set, no one was leading and we weren't communicating inside the court. The coaches just reminded us that we needed to enjoy on the court.)

Team captain Cherry Rondina paced her team with 15 markers, while Laure and Dominique Pacres both contributed 11 for the Tigresses, who registered 45 excellent spikes as well as 12 service points throughout the match.

Meanwhile, Jaja Santiago put up a team-high 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who suffered their third straight loss in the first round.

The Tigresses will next clash with the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Saturday, March 4.

Scores:

UST (3):Rondina 15, Laure 11, Pacres 11, Bicar 9, Meneses 8, Cortez 7, Lastimosa 2, Viray 1

NU (1): Santiago 15, Singh 7, Paran 6, Urdas 5, Sato 3, Nabor 1

