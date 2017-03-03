The Lady Spikers and Lady Eagles will face off in a 'battle of teams with no star players'





MANILA, Philippines － “Labanan ng walang stars,” mused Ateneo Lady Eagles assistant coach Sherwin Meneses when asked about his team's upcoming first round encounter against the DLSU Lady Spikers on Saturday, March 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“So hindi lang isa, dalawa. Anim, pito - ‘yun ang labanan sa Saturday. Kung sino ang magandang teamwork, ‘yun ang mananalo.”

(It’s a battle of teams with no star players. It’s not about one or two players. Six, seven - that will be the battle on Saturday. Whoever shows better teamwork will win the game.)

As Round 1 of the unpredictable Season 79 is about to wrap up, spectators witness at least 6 teams engaged in a close fight for a coveted slot in the standings’ upper half. National University and University of Santo Tomas are tied at 3-3, while Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines share a win-loss slate of 4-2. Last season’s finalists, La Salle and Ateneo, meanwhile grab a hold of the top spot at 5-1.

Hence, Saturday’s game between one of UAAP’s favorite rivalries will determine who claims the temporary lead in the women’s volleyball tournament.

Check out the numbers the top two teams have put up as of March 1:

The defending champions lead the league in reception as well as setting, and are tagged as one of the best blocking teams alongside the University of the East.

The Lady Eagles rank first in the attacks department, second in both setting and serving, but likewise settle for the 8th spot in digs.

Meanwhile, Kim Dy is the only La Salle player in the top ten scorers of the league thus far, sitting at 6th with 72 points. She shares the spot with ADMU’s Michelle Morente, while Jho Maraguinot and Bea de Leon claim the 8th and 9th place with 66 and 61 markers respectively. －Rappler.com