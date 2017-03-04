The two squads end the first round with 4-3 win-loss slates

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses ended the women's volleyball first round on a high note as they claimed their third straight victory by grounding the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in 4 sets, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20, on Saturday, March 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After dropping the opening set, the Lady Tams relied on efficient net defense in the second, registering 4 excellent blocks to pull away 25-21 and tie the match at one set apiece.

The Tigresses trailed most of the third set, but hopped on a 4-0 run at the 19-22 mark as they extended the set and successfully clinched the tiebreaker.

"Talagang kaya naman nila," said head coach Kungfu Reyes about the Tigresses' win streak.

"Nararamdaman nila na may pinupuntuhan 'yung pinaghihirapan nila." (The girls can do it. They feel that their hardwork is now paying off.)

EJ Laure led all UST scorers with a game-high 17 markers from 15 excellent attacks, while skipper Sisi Rondina and Dominique Pacres contributed 14 and 12 respectively.

Toni Rose Basas put up 16 points, while Bernadeth Pons added 14 for the Lady Tamaraws, who gave up 33 points from unforced errors in the match.

The two squads finished round one with 4-3 slates.

Scores:

UST (3): Laure 17, Rondina 14, Pacres 12, Meneses 7, Viray 5, Cortez 4, Lastimosa 3, Bicar 2

FEU (1): Basas 16, Pons 14, Palma 9, Malabanan 6, Villareal 6, Cayuna 3, Guino-o 4, Negrito 2.

– Rappler.com