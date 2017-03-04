Ateneo grabs a hold of solo lead in the standings as they get the upperhand in their first meeting with rivals La Salle since the graduation of their superstars

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Ateneo Lady Eagles emerged victorious in the anticipated first round clash of the blue and green, overcoming the De La Salle University Lady Spikers in 4 sets, 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 25-17 on Saturday, March 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Eagles trailed in the first two sets, but forced consecutive tiebreakers to go up two games against La Salle.

The defending champs, however, refused to back down, coming alive on both ends in the third set as they listed 6 blocks to go with 8 excellent spikes.

Ateneo meanwhile bounced back from the third set loss as they built a 16-9 cushion midway in the 4th set to pull away with the victory.

"I think 'yung naging edge namin [is experience], it boiled down to experience," shared Bea de Leon after the game.

Michelle Morente posted a game-high 25 points from 20 excellent spikes, 3 blocks and 2 service points, while Kat Tolentino added 18 markers from 16 attacks and 2 blocks for Ateneo.

Kim Dy had a team-high 15 points from 12 spikes and 3 blocks, while Majoy Baron and skipper Kim Fajardo contributed 14 and 10 respectively for the Lady Spikers, who now drop to 5-2.

The Lady Eagles, who came in last in the league in digging prior to the game, listed 79 excellent digs compared to La Salle's 68.

The Katipunan-based squad now grabs the solo lead at the end of Round 1 with a 6-1 slate. – Rappler.com