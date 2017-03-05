The Lady Warriors now rise to the seventh spot with a 1-6 win-loss record, while Adamson continues to seek for its first win at 0-7.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The University of the East Lady Warriors ended the women's volleyball first round on a sweet note as they enter the win column by defeating the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18 on Wednesday, March 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Warriors got a head start in the battle of two teams in search of their first victory, as they capitalized on their foes' 11 unforced errors to cap a tight opening set.

Adamson meanwhile came alive offensively in the second, hopping on a fast 9-3 start as they outscored UE 15-7 in attacks to win its first set of the tournament. The Lady Falcons, however, failed to contain their errors in the third as 12 unforced as well as reception errors provided the Lady Warriors with a 25-17 victory.

"Syempre po yung panalo 'yung gusto namin," said UE skipper Shaya Adorador after the game. "Mas confident [na kami], 'yung momentum andun na. Sobrang laking tulong niya [panalo] sa amin."

(Of course we wanted to win. We're more confident now, we have momentum on our side. The win was a big help for us.)

Adorador put up a game-high 23 markers from 20 excellent spikes and 2 blocks for the Lady Warriors, who registered 8 service points in the match.

Adamson team captain Jema Galanza paced her team with 18 points from 15 spikes, 2 blocks and 1 ace, while Joy Dacoron and Bernadette Flora had 9 and 7 respectively.

The Lady Warriors now rise to the seventh spot with a 1-6 win-loss record, while Adamson continues to seek for its first win at 0-7.

Scores:

UE (3): Adorador 23, Mendrez 9, Dacaymat 8, Alcayde 5, Baliton 3, Gabarda 3, Abil 1, Bendong 1, Catindig 1

ADU (1): Galanza 18, Dacoron 9, Flora 7, Caole 4, Uy 4, Joaquin 3, Dahab 2, Momo 2. – Rappler.com