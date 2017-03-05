NU gets back on track, sending UP to a third defeat

MANILA, Philippines - The National University Lady Bulldogs held off UP's late rally to come out victorious in a 5-set thriller, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25,18-25,15-12 on Sunday, March 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Maroons lost libero Pia Gaiser in the opening minutes of the match as she went down after hurting her left knee.

The Lady Bulldogs capitalized on UP's unforced as well as reception errors in the first two sets to build a commanding 2-0 lead.

The Diliman-based squad rallied from two games down to push the match to a deciding set as the Lady Bulldogs listed 23 unforced errors.

NU finished off strong in the fifth set, 15-12, to move back to the win column.

Meanwhile, Gaiser was not able to return to the match as she was escorted in a wheelchair to watch her teammates play.

The graduating libero likewise missed the first few matches of Season 79 due to back injury.

Both squads finished Round 1 with a 4-3 slate. – Rappler.com