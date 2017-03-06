Check out the schedule for the second round of UAAP Season 79 volleyball

MANILA, Philippines – The second round of eliminations in the UAAP Season 79 volleyball tournament will commence on Wednesday, March 8, as teams make a strong push for the Final Four.

In the women's division, the Ateneo Lady Eagles currently lead the pack with a 6-1 record, followed closely by defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers at 5-2.

Behind them is a 4-way tie for third place between the FEU Lady Tamaraws, the NU Lady Bulldogs, the UP Lady Maroons, and the UST Golden Tigresses – all of whom sport 4-3 win-loss records.

Meanwhile, Ateneo's men's team remains undefeated at 7-0 as NU comes in at second place with a 6-1 slate. FEU and UP round out the top 4 spots so far with 5-2 and 3-4 records, respectively.

Plan out the coming weeks ahead with the full second round schedule below.

– Rappler.com