(UPDATED) The Lady Spikers remain the second seed with a win-loss record of 6-2, while the Lady Tamaraws drop to 4-4

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The De La Salle University Lady Spikers bounced back from their loss last Saturday, March 4, as they took down the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in 3 sets, 25-5, 25-23, 25-23, on Wednesday, March 8, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The defending champions made a strong statement in the opening set, getting off to a hot start and limiting FEU to a single attack point for a commanding 25-5 set win.

The Lady Tams went within striking distance after the second technical timeout in the second set, obtaining a deadlock at 19. Errors, however, hounded the Morayta-based squad in clutch time as Remy Palma served the ball out to give La Salle a two-set lead.

The Lady Spikers, who outscored their foes 34-24 in attacks, were paced by leading scorers Desiree Cheng and Aduke Ogunsanya with 11 apiece. Cheng got all her markers from attacks, while Ogunsanya had 5 of La Salle's 10 service aces in the match. They also got enough support from Tin Tiamzon and Kim Dy, who put up 10 and 9 respectively.

The Lady Tams, who listed 28 unforced errors throughout the game, failed to see a player in double digits as Palma, Bernadeth Pons, and Toni Rose Basas all combined for 24 points.

The Lady Spikers remain the second seed with a win-loss record of 6-2, while the Lady Tamaraws drop to 4-4.

La Salle will next face National University on Sunday, March 12, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Scores:

DLSU (3): Cheng 11, Ogunsanya 11, Tiamzon 10, Dy 9, Baron 5, Fajardo 1

FEU (0): Palma 9, Pons 8, Basas 7, Guino-o 4, Villareal 4, Cayuna 1

– Rappler.com