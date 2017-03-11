With the straight set victory, the Tigresses now rise to a 5-3 slate, while the Lady Warriors settle at 1-7

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses listed their 4th straight win as they commenced round two by sweeping the Lady Warriors, 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 on Saturday, March 11 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Tigresses trailed at the start of the opening set, only getting ahead before the second technical timeout as they outscored their foes 15-10 in the attacks department.

The Espana-based squad continued to dominate offensively in the following set, earning a comfortable 18-8 cushion through posting 11 excellent spikes to go with 6 aces.

"'Yung pagiging optimistic, nagiging reality na," said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes. "Basta mag-loosen up sila, mag-enjoy sila sa laro." (Our optimism [in playing] is slowly becoming a reality. [We remind the girls] to loosen up and just enjoy the game.)

Senior Pam Lastimosa anchored UST with 10 markers from 7 spikes and 3 aces. Christine Francisco likewise had 10, while EJ Laure and Caitlyn Viray added 7 apiece for the Tigresses, who dominated in the spikes department 46-27.

UE team captain Shaya Adorador meanwhile put up a game-high 13 points from 10 spikes and 3 aces, while Judith Abil and Jasmine Alcayde combined for 12.

UST will next face the Ateneo Lady Eagles on Wednesday, March 15.

Scores:

UST (3): Lastimosa 10, Francisco 10, Viray 7, Laure 7, Sandoval 5, Rondina 4, Meneses 3, Cortez 3, Pacres 2, Palec 2, Cabanos 1

UE (0): Adorador 13, Abil 6, Alcayde 6, Mendrez 5, Gabarda 3, Sta. Maria 2, Baliton 1. – Rappler.com