MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws shook off Wednesday's loss against the defending champs as they earned a sweep against the winless Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-9, 25-20, 25-11 on Sunday, March 12 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Tamaraws jumped to a fast 16-6 start in the opening set, outscoring their rivals 13-5 in spikes at the same time capitalizing on Adamson's 8 unforced errors.

The San Marcelino-based squad meanwhile kept it close in the second as they went toe-to-toe with their foes after the second technical timeout. The Lady Tams, who likewise gave away 11 free points in the set due to errors, started to pull away at the 20th mark for a two-set lead.

"'Yun ang isa sa kailangan namin pag-aralan. Kailangan ma-minimize namin 'yung errors kasi malaking factor sa amin 'yun eh," said FEU head coach Shaq delos Santos about the second set.

"Hopefully, before matapos ang second round, magkaroon kami ng magandang performance."

(That's one of the things we need to work on. We need to minimize our errors because it's a huge factor for us. Hopefully before the second round ends, we'll have some good performances.)

Toni Rose Basas put up a game-high 16 points from 13 attacks and 3 aces, while skipper Remy Palma and Bernadeth Pons added 10 apiece for the Lady Tamaraws, who dominated in the spikes department with 41 excellent attacks as compared to Adamson's 14.

Jema Galanza remained the top scorer of Adamson with 7 markers from 5 attacks and 2 aces.

The Lady Tams now earn a win-loss record of 5-4, while Adamson drops to 0-9.

FEU will next face the Ateneo Lady Eagles on Saturday, March 18.

Scores:

FEU (3): Basas 16, Palma 10, Pons 10, Cayuna 6, Villareal 6, Guino-o 3, Malabanan 1

ADU (0): Galanza 7, Dacoron 4, Dahab 4, Flora 3. – Rappler.com