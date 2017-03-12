The NU Lady Bulldogs manage to win a set in the third but eventually fall to the defending champions

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The De La Salle University Lady Spikers posted back-to-back wins to start the second round of eliminations after routing National University, 25-21, 25-11, 15-25, 25-12 on Sunday, March 12 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The defending champs capitalized on the Lady Bulldogs' unforced errors, which totaled at 20 in the first two sets, to gain a 2-0 lead in the game. The Lady Spikers, however, had their share of 14 errors in the third set as NU pulled away with a 25-15 output.

La Salle meanwhile shook off the third set defeat in a commanding manner as they hopped on an 18-6 lead in the 4th to cap off the match.

"[At the start of the] 4th set, nasa likod si Jaja [Santiago]," said DLSU head coach Ramil de Jesus after the game.

"Nakita ko 'yung advantage noon."

(At the start of the 4th set, Jaja was at the back row. I saw it as an advantage for the team.)

Kim Dy put up a game-high 17 markers from 12 spikes, 2 blocks, and 3 aces, while Majoy Baron had 15 from 8 spikes and 6 blocks.

The Lady Spikers likewise capitalized on their foes' reception errors, listing 12 service aces in the match.

Jorelle Singh had a team-high 12 points from 9 spikes, 1 block, and 2 aces, while Jaja Santiago and Aiko Urdas had 9 and 7 respectively.

With the victory, the Lady Spikers move to a 7-2 slate, while National U settle for 5-4.

DLSU will next face the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons on Sunday, March 19.

Scores:

DLSU (3): Dy 17, Baron 15, Cheng 6, Fajardo 6, Luna 5, Ogunsanya 4, Tiamzon 2, Cobb 1, Ipac 1

NU (1): Singh 12, Santiago 9, Urdas 7, Paran 5, Sato 5, Nabor 2, Doromal 1. – Rappler.com