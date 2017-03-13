Lady Falcons coach Airess Padda apologizes for droping an F-bomb during a timeout, saying 'I just kinda lost it'

MANILA, Philippines － For Adamson University head coach Airess Padda, the F-bomb was merely an upshot of pent-up frustration.

A curse word suddenly slipped out of the rookie mentor’s mouth during a televised timeout in the second set of her team’s match against the Far Eastern University on Sunday, March 12.

The Lady Falcons failed to maintain an early 9-5 lead as their foes went on a 6-0 run - forcing Padda to call for quick time.

“Am I asking for too much? Am I expecting too much out of you?” she asked Joy Dacoron during the huddle, to which the middle blocker replied, “No.”

“Then do your f****** job!”

After the intense moment caught on-cam, the California native took to social media on Sunday night to issue a formal apology for using foul language during the game.

“The word that I used was not directed at anyone per say, it was an expression I used in a sentence which was used to show my frustration,” Padda wrote on her Facebook account.

“We haven't given, we won't stop fighting! Thank you to all our fans who continue to support us through this year of rebuilding.”

Challenge remains

Maintaining a calm and collected stance after the loss, Padda, however, couldn’t hide her frustration in the dugout as she recalled how the Lady Tams swiftly pulled away with a victory in the third set.

“Today, I just got frustrated because in the second set, we were in it,” Padda told Rappler. “I felt like they just didn’t care, and I care so much. I just kinda lost it.”

“I wanted to be able to walk out of the arena with our heads held high. That was our last chance, you know. I think they went out there and they didn’t even approach it like a game.”

Despite listing their ninth defeat, Padda stays optimistic that her squad can overcome the odds to enter the win column this season. The coaches, however, can only do so much as the challenge remains for the young Lady Falcons.

“Of course I’m still optimistic. But at this point, it has to come from them. I don’t know what else I can do. At this point, it’s on them.” －Rappler.com