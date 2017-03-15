UP stops its 4-game losing skid in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament at UE's expense

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines Lady Maroons put an end to their 4-game losing streak as they took down the University of the East Lady Warriors in 4 sets, 25-14, 18-25, 25-15, 25-10, on Wednesday, March 15, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

After being held by the Lady Maroons at bay in the opening set, UE started off strong in the second, leading 7-0 as UP committed early reception errors. The Lady Warriors were likewise successful in stopping impending comebacks from their foes as they established a 23-15 cushion late in the set.

But the Diliman-based squad shook off the second set loss as they exploded offensively in the third and went up 20-10 to later earn a 2-1 lead in the match.

UP is now tied with National University and Far Eastern University with a 5-4 slate, while UE dropped to 1-8.

The Lady Maroons will next face the DLSU Lady Spikers on Sunday, March 19. – Rappler.com