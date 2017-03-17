The Lady Warrior isn't letting criticism over her inclusion in the volleyball national team training pool get her down

MANILA, Philippines － If there was one thing University of the East setter Roselle Baliton would have loved to accomplished last Wednesday, it was to win against the UP Lady Maroons－ not just for herself, but also for her team and head coach Francis Vicente.

The 6-foot-1 playmaker stepped onto the court motivated as ever, as the Recto-based squad aimed to add to the woes of the erstwhile skidding UP. While her team may have taken just one set and succumbed to a 25-14, 18-25, 25-15, 25-10 loss, Baliton can only look forward from here.

The former middle blocker was tapped as one of the setters in the national women’s volleyball team training pool for the upcoming 2017 Southeast Asian Games alongside former Lady Spiker Kim Fajardo and veteran Rhea Dimaculangan. Following the announcement of her inclusion in the pool on Tuesday, March 14, Baliton found herself browsing through a few negative comments and criticisms on social media.

While national team head coach Vicente was quick to defend his player, pointing out how her height can prove to be a huge advantage come the international games, not all netizens seemed to agree with the decision.

For Baliton, however, the detractors only act as motivation for her to work even harder.

“Always positive lang ‘yung thinking [ko], kahit may nababasa ako na negative nga,” Baliton told Rappler. “Although merong ganoon, nasasabayan naman siya ng mga positive comments. And then ‘yung mga teammates ko, hindi naman nila ako hinahayaan. So okay lang, ganoon talaga, part talaga ‘yun.”

“Sabi ko nga, gustung-gusto ko manalo [against UP], for the team, for Coach Francis. Parang mas nakakatulong ‘yun [negative comments].”

(I try to always think positive, even though I read some negative comments. Although there are [negative], there are positive comments as well. My teammates are also there for me, so it’s okay. It’s part of it. I told myself that I really wanted to win for the team, for Coach Francis. It helps [the bashing].)

Baliton, who is joined in the 25-woman pool by fellow Lady Warrior and libero Kath Arado, is likewise overwhelmed at the same time excited for what’s to come in this particular life chapter.

“Sobrang thankful and overwhelming, dahil madami akong nakasabay mag-tryout. Madami akong nakita na hinahangaan ko dati. Na-overwhelm ako kasi naglagay ng trust ‘yung coaching staff sa bawat isa sa amin, hindi lang sa akin.”

(I am super thankful and overwhelmed. I tried out together with a lot of athletes, I saw the people I’ve always looked up to. I’m overwhelmed by the trust showed by the coaching staff not only to me, but to each and every one of us.)

Baliton, who finished 6th in the UAAP Best Setter race after the first round with a 7.42 average, may have a ton on her plate this year, yet there are things she’s most definitely thankful for－ that include her social media critics.

“Gusto ko rin magpasalamat sa kanila,” Baliton smiled as she offered a message for the people sending messages online. “Salamat, kahit hindi masyadong maganda ‘yung comments nila. Thank you, kasi mas nakaka-boost din ng morale ‘yun.”

(I also want to thank them. Thank you, even though the comments weren’t that kind. Thank you, because it only boosts my morale.) －Rappler.com