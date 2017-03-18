The Golden Tigresses are denied a sweep by the tough Lady Falcons but still pull off the win

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses grabbed win no. 6 in Season 79 as they held off the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-12, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19 on Saturday, March 18 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

After a commanding opening set by UST, the San Marcelino-based squad kept it close in the second as they went within striking distance after the second technical timeout. Adamson, however, failed to complete a rally as their foes pulled away at the 20th mark for a two-set lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Falcons refused to go down quietly as they went up 23-20 late in the third set through Zonxie Dahab's back-to-back aces- denying UST of a sweep. But the Tigresses got off to a strong start in the 4th, building a comfortable 20-8 cushion to later on wrap the match up.

"4th set, maganda 'yung start. [Pero] 'yung lapses na tinatawag, andoon pa rin," said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes after the game, pertaining to Adamson's mini-rally down the stretch.

"Buti nalang, malaki lamang namin."

(4th set, we had a good start. The lapses were there, but good thing we've already established a big lead.)

Team captain Cherry Rondina put up a game-high 18 markers on 15 attacks and 2 aces for the Tigresses, who dominated in the spikes department, 55-32.

She got ample help from EJ Laure, who contributed 14 points on 12 spikes, while Pam Lastimosa and Ria Meneses had 11 apiece.

Jema Galanza meanwhile anchored Adamson with a team-high 16 points on 15 attacks, while Joy Dacoron added 11.

The Espana-based squad now rises to a win-loss record of 6-4, while the Lady Falcons have yet to enter the win column at 0-10.

UST will next face the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws on Saturday, March 25.

Scores:

UST (3): Rondina 18, Laure 14, Meneses 11, Lastimosa 11, Cortez 5, Cabanos 4, Pacres 4, Bicar 2, Sandoval 2

ADU (1): Galanza 16, Dacoron 11, Dahab 6, Flora 5, Joaquin 4, Momo 3

– Rappler.com