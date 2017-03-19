The tables have turned in the second round

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – More than a month ago, the defending champions fell to a motivated University of the Philippines squad in 3 sets, earning their first loss in Season 79.

Come the second round, however, the tables have turned.

The De La Salle University Lady Spikers avenged their first round loss by sweeping the Lady Maroons, 27-25, 25-11, 25-17, on Sunday, March 19 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

After coming out victorious in a thrilling first set tiebreaker, the Lady Spikers continued to dominate in the following sets as they put up a solid defensive wall manifested in 9 blocks.

Reception errors have likewise become a turning point for UP in the match as they handed La Salle 11 points through service aces alone.

Last year's titlists now inch closer to yet another UAAP Final Four appearance as they aim to follow perennial rivals Ateneo for the second semis ticket. The coaching staff, however, takes it one game at a time.

"Hindi muna namin iniisip, pero target namin 1 or 2," said DLSU assistant coach Noel Orcullo after the game. "One [game] at a time lang."

(We try not to think about it, but our target is at 1 or 2. We take it one game at a time.)

When asked about how the team can still improve in the season, he replied, "Consistency, 'yun ang kailangan namin." (Consistency is what we need)

Player of the Game Majoy Baron had a game-high 16 points including 6 of La Salle's 11 aces- which proved to be crucial in the team's third set campaign. Desiree Cheng, Kim Dy, and Ernestine Tiamzon also put up double-digit performances, each with 11 markers.

Isa Molde paced the Lady Maroons with a team-high 12 points on 11 attacks and a block to go with 15 digs, while Tots Carlos added 11 on 10 attacks and a block.

The defending champs continue their unblemished run in the second round of eliminations as they move to an 8-2 slate, while the Lady Maroons drop to 5-5.

DLSU will next face the University of the East on Saturday, March 25.

Scores:

DLSU (3): Baron 16, Cheng 11, Tiamzon 11, Dy 11, Fajardo 6, Ogunsanya 2, Layug 1.

UP (0): Molde 12, Carlos 11, Buitre 7, Bersola 3, Tiamzon 2, Estranero 1.

– Rappler.com