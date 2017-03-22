The Lady Maroons rebound from losing 5 of their last 6 matches to keep Adamson winless on the season

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The University of the Philippines Lady Maroons get back to winning track as they pulled away with a sweep of the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 on Wednesday, March 22 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

After dropping the opening set, the Lady Falcons started off strong in the second as they held on to an 11-7 lead after the first technical timeout. The Diliman-based squad, however, rattled off 11 unanswered markers as it capitalized on the rivals' reception errors for an 18-11 cushion halfway through the set.

The Lady Maroons, who dominated 42-21 in the attacks department, finished the Lady Falcons off in the third set to move back to the UAAP win column.

Isa Molde had a game-high 15 points, including 6 of the 10 service aces of the Lady Maroons, to go with 22 excellent digs and a block. She got enough support from graduating Kathy Bersola, who listed 12 markers on 10 attacks and an ace as well as Tots Carlos who pitched in 11.

Adamson team captain Jema Galanza anchored her team with 10 points on 9 spikes to go with 23 excellent digs, while Joy Dacoron added 9.

The Lady Maroons, who have dropped 5 of their last 6 games prior to the match, now rise to a win-loss slate of 6-5. The Lady Falcons, on the other hand, have listed their 11th straight defeat of the season.

UP will next face National University, while the Lady Falcons prepare for battle against top seed Ateneo both on Sunday, March 26.

Scores:

UP (3): Molde 15, Bersola 12, Carlos 11, Buitre 9, Gannaban 6, Tiamzon 3, Cailing 1

ADU (0): Galanza 10, Dacoron 9, Joaquin 5, Dahab 2, Flora 1, Uy 1, Mohammad 1, Caole 1

– Rappler.com