National University continues to have Ateneo's number this season, handing the Lady Eagles their second loss of the season

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - National University has done it again.

The Lady Bulldogs handed league leaders Ateneo Lady Eagles its second loss of the tournament in 5 thrilling sets, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 on Wednesday, March 22 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Despite giving away 20 points to their foes due to reception errors, the Lady Bulldogs climbed out of a 1-2 deficit and held off an impending rally in the deciding set to take both Season 79 elimination games against Ateneo.

While the Lady Eagles had a slight edge in the spikes department, NU meanwhile outscored them in blocks,13-5, at the same time capitalized on their unforced errors which totaled at 39 in the game.

"Pinipilit namin maka-accumulate ng panalo para mag-3rd or 4th," said NU head coach Roger Gorayeb after game. The shotcaller likewise revealed that he will be missing Sunday's game against the University of the Philippines as he will be attending his son's graduation.

"Ayoko muna isipin 'yun. Maganda ang panalo namin ngayon, so dapat mag-capitalize."

(We're trying to accumulate wins so we can reach 3rd and 4th.)

(I don't want to think about it [Sunday's game] yet. We had a good win today so we need to capitalize.)

Team captain Jaja Santiago put up a game-high 25 points on 16 attacks and 8 blocks for the Lady Bulldogs, while Aiko Urdas and Jorelle Singh combined for 23.

Jho Maraguinot had a team-high 18 markers, while Kat Tolentino contributed 17 on 12 attacks and 5 service aces for the Lady Eagles.

With the victory, the Lady Bulldogs now rise to a 7-4 record, while the Katipunan based-squad is now at 9-2.

The two teams will see action again on Sunday, March 26, with Ateneo battling the Adamson Lady Falcons at 2 pm, and NU taking on the Lady Maroons in a critical match at 4 pm.

Scores:

NU (3): Santiago 25, Urdas 12, Singh 11, Sato 8, Nabor 6, Paran 3

ADMU (2): Maraguinot 18, Tolentino 17, De Leon 13, Morente 12, Gopico 6, Morado 3, Samonte 2, Madayag 1, Gequillana 1

– Rappler.com