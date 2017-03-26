The Lady Eagles remain the top seed with a win-loss slate of 10-2, while Adamson has listed its 12th straight loss of the season

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - The Ateneo Lady Eagles have secured at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat semifinals advantage in the 79th UAAP Women's Volleyball tournament as they took care of the Adamson Lady Falcons in straight sets, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 on Sunday, March 26 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Eagles, who dominated 35-12 in the attacks department throughout the match, left a strong closing statement as they carried out 16 unanswered points to start the 3rd set.

The Katipunan-based squad likewise capitalized on Adamson's reception errors, posting 10 service aces in the game.

With Ateneo moving closer to clinching a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four, the coaching staff is determined as ever to finish the elimination rounds on a high note.

"Siyempre, 'yung UE, paghahandaan muna namin ng 1 week," said Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses after the game.

"Kailangan manalo [against UE], 'yun ang pinakamagaan na pagkakataon para makapasok sa twice-to-beat."

(We have a week to prepare for UE. We need to win, it's the easiest way to get the twice-to-beat.)

Kim Gequillana put up a game-high 11 markers on 7 attacks and 4 aces, while Michelle Morente and Juliane Samonte added 7 and 6 respectively.

The Lady Falcons meanwhile stepped into action sans team captain Jema Galanza, who reportedly collapsed Thursday night due to fatigue and dehydration.

Joy Dacoron acted as the major scorer of the team with 8 points on 5 spikes and 3 blocks.

The Lady Eagles remain the top seed with a win-loss slate of 10-2, while Adamson has listed its 12th straight loss of the season.

Ateneo will next face the University of East Lady Warriors on Sunday, April 2 before the much-awaited second round clash against rivals La Salle on April 8.

Scores:

ADMU (3): Gequillana 11, Morente 7, Samonte 6, Madayag 5, Maraguinot 5, Morado 4, Tolentino 4, De Leon 3, Gaston 3, Gopico 2

ADU (0): Dacoron 8, Joaquin 3, Dahab 3, Flora 2, Mohammad 1

– Rappler.com